Donjon wins $32.3 million New York Engineer District dredging contract

The New York Engineer District has awarded Donjon Marine Co. Inc., Hillside, N.J, a $32,334,174 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Newark, New Jersey, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 23, 2024.

The New York Engineer District is responsible for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ water resource development, navigation, and regulatory activities in northeastern New Jersey, eastern and south-central New York State, including the New York Harbor and Long Island, and parts of Vermont, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. The district is also responsible for design and construction at U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force installations in New Jersey, New York and in Greenland.

The district’s area of responsibility encompasses more than 20 million people spread throughout 37 congressional districts. The District’s civil works water resource development projects include 8 major river basins and Lake Champlain, Port of New York/New Jersey, 400 miles of coastline, planning & construction of environmental remediation projects, responding to military contingencies and civil emergencies, regulating impacts to wetlands and navigable waterways as well as providing real estate services support to nearly 400 U.S. Armed Forces recruiting stations and numerous military installations.