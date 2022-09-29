Dredging contractors win Corps contracts worth over $164 million

It’s been a good week so far for dredging contractors with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) announcing the award of several significant contracts totaling more than $164 million.

Norfolk Dredging Company, Chesapeake, Virginia, was awarded a $33,302,500 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Philadelphia, Pa., with an estimated completion date of March 24, 2023. Fiscal 2022 civil construction funds in the amount of $33,302,500 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (W912BU-22-C-0040).

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company LLC, Houston, Texas, was awarded a $21,531,000 firm-fixed-price contract for beach re-nourishment. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Cape May, N.J/, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 27, 2023. Fiscal 2022 civil construction funds in the amount of $21,531,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (W912BU-22-C-0042).

Mike Hooks LLC, Westlake, La., was awarded a $16,739,800 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Lake Charles, La., with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2023. Fiscal 2022 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $16,739,800 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, Louisiana, is the contracting activity (W912P8-22-C-0050).

Inland Dredging Company LLC, Dyersburg, Tennessee (W912EE-22-D-0003); Crosby Dredging LLC, Galliano, Louisiana (W912EE-22-D-0004); Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. LLC, Houston, Texas (W912EE-22-D-0005); and Weeks Marine Inc., Covington, Louisiana (W912EE-22-D-0006), will compete for each order of a $49,500,000 firm-fixed-price contract for dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 25, 2027. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg, Mississippi, is the contracting activity.

Coastal Design & Construction Inc., Gloucester, Va, was awarded a $43,197,022 firm-fixed-price contract for mid Chesapeake Bay ecosystem restoration. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Fishing Creek, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 11, 2024. Fiscal 2022 civil construction funds in the amount of $43,197,022 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W912DR-22-C-0041).