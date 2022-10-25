VIDEO: Construction of eWolf marks a milestone

Construction of Crowley’s eWolf, the first all-electric tug in the U.S., is moving right along at the Master Boat Builders shipyard in Coden, Ala., and Crowley has just released a time-lapse video of the hull of the vessel being turned by the shipbuilder. This milestone will be followed by installing the house and building out the tugs features.

As we discussed with Crowley’s Coulston “Cole” Van Gundy and ABB’s Dave Lee in a Listen Up! podcast earlier this year, the 82-foot Jones Act vessel will deliver 70 tons of bollard pull when she enters service at the Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal in the Port of San Diego next year.