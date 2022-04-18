SAAM Towage takes a fifth tug from Sanmar

Turkey’s Sanmar Shipyards has delivered a powerful and highly maneuverable RAstar 2900SX ASD Z-drive tug to South American towing giant SAAM Towage. Named Bigacay XII while under construction, the vessel has been renamed Mataquito ll by its new owners and t will work in Chile.

This is the fifth tug that Sanmar has delivered to SAAM. It follows Halcon lll, delivered to Chile in 2022, Albatros delivered to Peru and SAAM Palenque. delivered to Panama in 2021 and SAAM Valparaiso delivered to Panama in 2020.

Based on the exclusive-to-Sanmar RAstar 2900SX design from Canadian naval architect firm Robert Allan Ltd, Mataquito ll has an overall length of 29.40 meters, molded breadth of 13.30 meters, molded depth of 5.50 meters and maximum operating draft of 6.30 meters.

The tug is powered by two Caterpillar 3516C marine diesel engines complying with IMO Tier II emission standards and each producing 2.525 kW at 1,800 rev/min.

Twin Kongsberg US255FP azimuth thrusters give the vessel an impressive bollard pulls of 80 tonnes and a free running speed ahead of 13 knots. Tank capacities include 160 cubic meters of fuel oil and 18.6 cubic meters of fresh water.

With a crew of up to eight persons, the tug features the designer’s radical sponsoned hull form, which has been proven to provide significantly enhanced escort towing and seakeeping performance.

As well as towage, the tug has also been designed for fire-fighting, pollution response support and salvage operations within a port.

“We are delighted that SAAM Towage has once again turned to us to provide them with the powerful, agile and highly maneuverable tugboat they need,” said Sanmar Shipyards commercial director Ruchan Civgin. “At Sanmar we pride ourselves on being able to tailor the design, construction and outfitting of our tugs to meet an operator’s individual needs. We do this through close cooperation at every stage of development, from specification, through design and building and on to sea trials. We also offer our clients an unrivaled after sales service.”

Mataquito II has been classed by ABS, +A1, +AMS, Towing Vessel, Escort Vessel +ABCU, FFV 1, UWILD, QR, Unrestricted Navigation.