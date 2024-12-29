Powerful Sanmar-built Boğaçay tug joins sister in Croatia

A second versatile multi-purpose tugboat built by Turkey’s Sanmar Shipyards has now joined its twin sister at Rijeka, Croatia’s principal seaport. Known as Boğaçay LXXII while under construction, the tug, renamed TItan by its new owner, is the second built by Sanmar under a two-tug contract placed by Italian shipping group Scafi for its Croatian subsidiary Jadranski Pomorski Servis. It is now working alongside sister Boğaçay Series tugboat Moretto.

Both tugs are based on the exclusive-to-Sanmar RAmparts 2400SX MKII design from Canadian naval architect firm Robert Allan Ltd, and can achieve an impressive 80-ton bollard pull.

Measuring 24.4 meters in length overall, with a 12 meter molded beam, least molded depth of 4.5 meters and navigational draft of approximately 5.45 meterd, TItan is an example of the most technologically-advanced and environmentally-friendly version of Sanmar’s popular and continually evolving Boğaçay class of tugs.

The diesel-powered Titan, which can carry up to 77,900 liters of fuel oil, is designed for, among other things, optimal efficiency when carrying out ship-handling duties for sea-going ships, and has a wide beam for greater performance and stability.

With more powerful engines and larger twin Z-drives than similar-sized tugs, Boğaçay class tugs are Sanmar’s best-selling series and, along with ship-handling duties, are also widely used for coastal towing, escort, and other general purposes.

“Boğaçay tugs have developed over many years and now utilise the latest technologies and design advances to great effect,” said Rüçhan Çıvgın, commercial director of Sanmar Shipyards. “They offer unrivaled performance and efficiency in a wide range of duties. Their versatility is what makes them so popular. Titan is a workhorse tug that will simply get the job done.”