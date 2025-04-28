Noatum Maritime orders Artemis EF-12 foiling pilot boat

Belfast. Northern Ireland-headquartered Artemis Technologies reports that Noatum Maritime, part of AD Ports Group, is to purchase a state-of-the-art 100% electric Artemis EF-12 foiling pilot boat to operate in the United Arab Emirates.

Noatum is acquiring the EF-12 pilot boat as part of an investment that sees it also aquiring two all-electric Damen RSD-E tugs for operations at Khalifa Port.

“By investing in zero-emission pilotage and harbor operations, Noatum Maritime is delivering a cleaner more efficient solution that reduces the environmental footprint of port operations, drives long term cost savings and also benefits our customers,” said Captain Ammar Mubarak Al Shaiba, CEO of the Maritime & Shipping Cluster, AD Ports Group. “By offering fully electric alternatives we are supporting our customers sustainability goals and potentially enabling them to leverage carbon credits. In pioneering these technologies, we are reinforcing our commitment to sustainable innovation and setting new benchmarks for the industry.”

Artemis says the EF-12 pilot boat supports the UN’s Sustainable Development goals and United Arab Emirates’ Net Zero by 2050 target. Equipped with cutting-edge battery technology, the vessel offers zero-emission propulsion.

With a top speed of up to 30 knots and a cruising speed of 25 knots, the Artemis EF-12 Pilot boat offers high-performance electric operations. Using Artemis Technologies’ eFoiler technology, hydrofoils lift the vessel’s hull above the water, reducing drag, optimizing energy use, creating minimal wake and increasing crew comfort.

“We are proud to support Noatum Maritime in their continued efforts to bring sustainable maritime solutions to the Middle East,” said Artemis Technologies CEO Dr. Ian Percy. “The acquisition of the Artemis EF-12 Pilot boat marks a significant milestone in addressing the region’s growing demand for high-performance, zero operational emission vessels. Our Artemis eFoiler technology is setting new standards in the global maritime industry, offering energy-efficient vessels that produce zero emissions in operation and helping to enhance operational efficiency. We look forward to working together to bring clean maritime technology to revolutionize to their maritime operations across the United Arab Emirates.”