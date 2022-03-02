MARAD: $25 million available for America’s Marine Highway Program

The U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD) today announced the availability of $25 million in funding for the America’s Marine Highway Program (AMHP), which supports the development and expanded use of America’s navigable waterways.

These new resources represent the largest single appropriation of funding ever provided to the AMHP.

“America’s waterways are a vital means for getting goods onto our shelves and into our homes,” said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Thanks to these investments, and others like them in the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we can help create jobs, reduce delays, and strengthen our critical supply chains for decades to come.”

“This historic funding for the Marine Highways program will expand waterborne transportation options while helping project sponsors increase energy conservation, improve safety, reduce landside infrastructure costs, and reduce travel delays caused by congestion. This investment will also create well-paying maritime jobs,” said Acting Maritime Administrator Lucinda Lessley.

The America’s Marine Highway Program supports the increased use of U.S. navigable waterways to relieve landside congestion, provide new and efficient transportation options, and increase the productivity of the surface transportation system.

To be eligible for a grant award, a project must have previously been designated as a Marine Highway Project by the Secretary of Transportation.

Applications for the grants are due on April 29, 2022, by 5 p.m. EST. Additional information is available here, or by contacting Timothy Pickering, Office of Ports and Waterways Planning, 1200 New Jersey Ave., SE, Washington, DC 20590, 202-366-0704 or [email protected]