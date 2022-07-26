Cashman Equipment gains ISO quality management certification

Braintree, Mass., headquartered barge provider Cashman Equipment Corporation (CEC) has been awarded ISO certification for its systems and processes under ISO 9001:2015. The company’s ISO 9001:2015 certificate (#US017132) was issued by Bureau Veritas Certification (BV).

Cashman Equipment owns and operates one of the world’s largest and most diverse fleets of barges, with over 100 vessels including ocean going barges, Jones Act compliant barges, inland barges and accommodation barges, etc. The fleet is positioned around the world including Africa, Far East Asia, Mexico, Middle East, United States and Canada.

ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognized quality management standard developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

According to ISO, the standard specifies requirements for a quality management system when an organization:

needs to demonstrate its ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements; and

aims to enhance customer satisfaction through the effective application of the system, including processes for improvement of the system and the assurance of conformity to customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.

The standard is based on several quality management principles including a strong customer focus, the motivation and implication of top management, process approach and continual improvement.

“CEC is excited to implement these standards in continuing to provide high quality and reliable marine equipment and transportation solutions to global marine markets,” said Samina Mahmood, CEC’s QMS coordinator. “CEC continues to adhere to its key principles of creating a high caliber team; constantly improving business resources and processes; integrating health, safety and environmental requirements and considerations; and providing creative solutions to support our clients.”

Jamie Cashman, Cashman’s president & CEO, said, “We are proud of having been awarded ISO 9001:2015 certification from BV. Achieving this was accomplished by determination and with contribution from our global team. We’ll continue to focus on our key principles to provide exemplary customer service to our existing and new customers who require ISO 9001 certification from their partners.”