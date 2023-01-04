American Cruise Lines deploys Starlink wi-fi on 2023 fleet

American Cruise Lines said today that SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet has been added to its 2023 fleet of riverboats and small cruise ships. The new Starlink satellite service is a major upgrade, ensuring seamless connectivity and faster upload speeds nearly everywhere the company’s small ships are cruising.

Starlink is powered by a constellation of lower earth (LEO) satellites, that provides a stable connection to American’s continuously moving ships and riverboats. American beta-tested the Starlink service in 2022 and cruise guests who experienced the platform during the testing phase responded with rave reviews.

Consistent with American Cruise Lines’ all-inclusive value, the new high-speed Starlink wi-fi will be complimentary on all 2023 cruises.

In 2023, American Cruise Lines has 17 small ships and riverboats exploring in 35 states, cruising both coasts and all the rivers in between.