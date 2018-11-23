Corvus Energy ups marine battery production capacity

New factory will be built near Bergen, Norway. Set to open in third quarter 2019 with capacity to build 400 MWh of batteries annually, the factory will serve the rapidly expanding European market for maritime energy storage systems (ESS)

NOVEMBER 23, 2018 — Corvus Energy reports that it has now finalized contracts for its new fully automated factory for maritime batteries in Bergen, Norway. The new factory will be located at Midtun in Bergen, about a mile south of the city center. The supplier chosen for the production equipment is Intek Engineering AS of Raufoss, Norway and the factory will be fully operational in third quarter 2019.

"With the expected growth in the market, flexibility and increased capacity are crucial to keep our position as the leading and innovative supplier of zero emissions solutions," says Geir Bjørkeli, CEO of Corvus Energy

The total investment is approximately NOK 80 million ($9.3 million) financed through equity funding and loans from DNB and Innovation Norway.

Bjørkeli says the Bergen location was selected for three reasons: "First, feedback from customers stating the importance of being close to the market; second, co-location as Corvus Energy already has its European operation located in Bergen; and third, to contribute to the global-leading maritime cluster in Bergen. By being innovative, using digital and automated solutions, we establish and maintain cost-efficient production. Instead of outsourcing production to other countries, we add value to the maritime industry and build competence locally."

The automated production system was developed through a concept study conducted with Sintef Manufacturing and will enable increased flexibility and scalability in addition to series production and implemention of new products.

"State-of-the-art production equipment in combination with digitalization and innovative production techniques makes this a unique solution with a total capacity of 400 MWh. We chose Intek Engineering AS from Raufoss to supply the equipment due to their extensive expertise and track record with automated production lines," says Gisle Frydenlund, EVP Operations and Projects at Corvus Energy.