Norway’s BOA Group orders two new Damen ice class ASD tugs Written by Nick Blenkey









Damen Shipyards Group is to deliver two newbuild ice class ASD tugs to Trondheim, Norway, headquartered BOA Group later this year, Though the contract was signed just last month, on February 20, the early delivery of the two ASD Tugs 3010 ICE will be possible as they were already under construction thanks to Damen’s practice of constructing vessels in series for stock.

The order for the two tugs is part of a strategic renewal of the BOA fleet of harbor tugs, offshore service vessels and barges that is aimed at modernising the fleet while lowering fuel consumption.

“There are a number of advantages to reducing the fuel consumption of our vessels,” said BOA owner and CEO Ole Torberg Bjørnevik. “For one, it lowers costs, which helps us become more competitive. Crucially, it also allows us to pursue our goals of increased sustainability.”

To ensure that the ice class ASD tugs met BOA’s requirements, Damen worked closely with its client, considering its operational profile in great detail. BOA serves multiple ports, some of which are a considerable distance from one another, requiring up to 10 hours steaming, followed by harbor assistance.

“To ensure a good match, we considered a wide range of tugs, from various shipbuilders. I am confident that we have found the right vessel with Damen,” said BOA fleet director,tugs and salvage, Eskil Bjørnevik. “The ASD Tug 3010 ICE represents the complete package for us. It’s got the fuel economy, the right draft, ice classification and availability of spare parts. It was very important for us that we had something that was proven – and with Damen you certainly get something proven.”

The two tugs will feature a range of options that ensure their suitability to BOA’s needs. This includes a Heila HLRM 65 – 4s crane with 3.3 ton lifting capacity at 12.65 meters, an aft winch, a modular oil recovery system, and a shore heating system.

Though the two ice class ASD tugs will be the first Damen newbuilds in BOA’s fleet, the two family-owned companies have enjoyed a close relationship for many years. This includes BOA’s continued utilization of Damen Shiprepair & Conversion yards. An example of this is the recent extension of the heavy lift semisubmersible Boabarge 33 undertaken by Damen Shiprepair Rotterdam in preparation for BOA’s scope of work a contract with TM Edison in Belgium.

In keeping with company tradition, the tugs will receive names associated with Norse mythology. They are to be named BOA Hugin and BOA Munin (thought and memory, respectively, in Old Norse) for the two ravens said to fly around the world gathering information for Odin.

“It has been a pleasure to be in contact with such a knowledgeable client. I’m very pleased that we have been able to find a solution that matches BOA’s wide-ranging operational profile,” said Damen sales manager for Scandinavia Martin Verstraaten. “It’s been quite a journey assessing the requirements and the possible solutions, but it’s gone smoothly and always been filled with warmth. I’m looking forward to the continued development of our relationship in the future.”