Corvus battery solution picked for advanced hybrid fishing vessel

A Corvus energy storage system will be installed on the hybrid fishing vessel MS Geir to reduce fuel costs and increase flexibility during operation

NOVEMBER 15, 2018 — Ålesund, Norway, headquartered ACEL AS has selected the Corvus Orca energy storage system (ESS) for installation in a new hybrid long line fishing vessel under construction at Norway's Vaagland shipyard for shipowner, H.P. Holmeset.

The owner is a pioneer in the line fishing segment, known for using innovative technical solutions to improve company performance. The new long-liner, MS Geir, is being built to ST-156 XL design and is scheduled for delivery in December 2019. Its design was developed in close cooperation with Skipsteknisk, focusing on a highly efficient vessel design that ensures minimal environmental footprint, state-of-the-art work environment and high quality production capabilities.

The Corvus ESS battery, with energy storage capacity of 270 kWh, will be installed in the A-CELL Propulsion System from ACEL, whose supply scope in the newbuilding is complete engineering, electrical installation, including PMS, IAS and main switchboards and motor starter cabinets

"We selected Corvus because of their extensive expertise and track record with energy storage solutions for the maritime industry," says Martin Skåravik, Department Manager Power Systems at ACEL. "The battery solution from Corvus will enable substantial cost savings in addition to increased flexibility during operation. We have worked with the team at Corvus Energy before and we look forward to be working with them again on this project."

"We are excited to be selected as the preferred supplier of batteries for this highly innovative design. The fishing industry, like all other maritime sectors, is seeking solutions to reduce overall operating costs and lessen the environmental impact. We see a clear increase in the demand for our products across all segments," says Roger Rosvold, VP Sales at Corvus Energy.