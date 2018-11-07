Evac BWMS submitted for USCG Type Approval

The Evac system has already been supplied for vessels ranging from luxury cruise ships and superyachts to container ships, RO/RO vessels, bunkering tankers, offshore supply vessels and Arctic fishing craft

NOVEMBER 7, 2018 – The Evac Evolution ballast water management system (BWMS), designed and manufactured by Cathelco, has now been submitted for U.S. Coast Guard Type Approval under the Cathelco name.

"We are now within reach of gaining USCG Type Approval and this will give potential customers additional confidence in looking at the advantages of our system," said Mika Karjalainen, CTO, Evac Group.

When Evac acquired Cathelco earlier this year, its BWMS had completed all the stages of the land and sea-based testing programs required for USCG Type Approval. For this reason, the system appears on the USCG list of systems with applications under review under Cathelco's name.

"Customers are looking for a company in which they can place their trust, not just for the supply and installation of the system, but in the years ahead when they will want continuity of service support," said Karjalainen.

Based on a combination of filtration and UV technology, the Evac Evolution system has been tested in "real world" conditions and technically enhanced over a 10 year period.

"At an early stage, we opted for UV transmission as the parameter for determining UV dosage and I think it is only a matter of time before this becomes a mandatory requirement. In this sense, customers who buy an Evac Evolution system will already be ahead of the game," said Robert Field, technical director of Cathelco.

Based on a combination of filtration and UV technology, the system is available with capacities from 34 cu.m/h to 1,500 cu.m/h in a single unit. The equipment can be provided skid mounted or in modular form, simplifying retrofit installations in confined areas.

A unique feature of the system is a feedback "loop" that ensures thorough irradiation of organisms, whilst ensuring that power is used as economically possible.

The Cathelco UV transmission sensor system ensures precise UV dosage by adjusting the UV level to different water qualities. It is achieved by taking a sample of sea water before it reaches the UV chambers and measuring the amount of UV light actually passing through it. This works in conjunction with UV intensity meters which are mounted on the chamber and measure the intensity of light which is received.

The system has already been supplied for vessels ranging from luxury cruise ships and superyachts to container ships, RO/RO vessels, bunkering tankers, offshore supply vessels and Arctic fishing craft.