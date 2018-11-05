Tototheo to market TMS environmental compliance solution in Cyprus

NOVEMBER 5, 2018 — Fort Lauderdale, FL, headquartered Total Marine Solutions (TMS) has reached a strategic sales agreement that will see Limassol, Cyprus, based Tototheo Maritime Limited act as exclusive sales agent and customer service representative for the Ocean Guardian software solution in the Republic of Cyprus.



Ocean Guardian is a digital tool that provides shipboard operators with immediate access to environmental regulations around the world. The software system is designed to remove the guesswork from environmental compliance, providing operators with immediate and accurate information on regulations relating to a specific location.



"This agreement allows us to add a first-in-class environmental element to our offering of satellite connectivity and digital solutions," said Despina Panayiotou Theodosiou, CEO of Tototheo Maritime. "Our company has always been focused on technology and operations optimization, and Ocean Guardian will be our trusted partner in providing our customers with an environmental regulation tool like no other in the market."



Ocean Guardian was created to address today's complex regulatory environment. Since its public launch in March 2017, it has caught the attention of numerous important players in the maritime industry worldwide, resulting in several significant collaborations.



"We are excited to join forces with Tototheo Maritime Limited and believe this agreement will allow us to expand our reach into new markets, while at the same time expand Tototheo's portfolio of product offerings," said Alexandra Anagnostis-Irons, President of Total Marine Solutions. "Tototheo's strong reputation within the maritime community makes them the perfect partner.

The agreement might not have come about were it not for the Women's International Shipping & Trading Association (WISTA), where Anagnostis-Irons, WISTA USA Immediate Past President, and Theodosiou, WISTA International President, met. WISTA International has a network of more than 3,000 female professionals from all sectors of the maritime industry spread across 46 countries.



"WISTA allows women in the maritime industry to call upon each other for advice and to create business collaborations," said Anagnostis-Irons. "This agreement should serve as an example of how WISTA can benefit its members worldwide."