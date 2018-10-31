Canada's first fully-electric ferries to have Schottel propulsion

OCTOBER 31, 2018 — Schottel has signed a contract with Damen Shipyards to equip the first fully-electric ferries to operate in Canada.

Being built under a contract awarded Damen by the Government of Ontario (see earlier story), the two new double-ended ferries will be operated by MTO, the ferry service of the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario. One will service Kingston and Wolfe Island and the other Millhaven and Amherst Island.

They will each be propelled by four Schottel Twin Propellers STP 260 FP, each with an input power of up to 550 kW. As they will operate in Lake Ontario and the Saint Lawrence River, the thrusters will fullfil the requirements of Ice Class 1A.

The main propulsion power is provided by batteries with a diesel engine as backup to ensure mobility. The propulsion concept calls for a power intake increase up to 650 kW due to the draft requirement imposed by the batteries.



Common concept for future innovations

"There has been close cooperation with Schottel in this project that aimed at identifying high efficient future innovations and green technologies for sustainable power solutions. Schottel's international network and propulsion knowledge that we have relied on for decades and we already have supported, made this project a comprehensive solution for the customer," says Damen Shipyard's Leo Postma, Area Manager Canada.

Damen's full electrification concept will reduce emissions by the equivalent of 7 million kg carbon dioxide per year.

Propulsion performance equals conventional concept

The Amherst Island ferry is due to be delivered in 2020. With a length of 68 m and width of 25 m, it will accommodate up to 300 people and 42 cars. The Wolfe Island ferry, scheduled for delivery in 2021, will have a length of 98 m and a width of 25 m for transporting up to 399 passengers and 75 cars. Both will operate at speeds up to 12 knots, equaling the speed of conventional propulsion.

Amherst Island ferry