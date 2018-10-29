Eleventh BWMS gains U.S. Type Approval

OCTOBER 29, 2018 — The number of Ballast Water Management Systems (BWMS) available with U.S. Type Approval is growing steadily.

The eleventh U.S. Coast Guard BWMS Type Approval Certificate has now been issued to Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., after a detailed review of the manufacturer's type approval application determined the system met the requirements of 46 CFR 162.060, according to the U.S. Coast Guard's Maritime Commons blog.

The treatment principle of the HHI HiBallast BWMS consists of filtration with electrolysis during uptake and neutralization during discharge. The U.S. approval covers models with maximum treatment rated capacities between 75 cu.m/h and 10,000 cu.m/h.

Meantime, the Coast Guard's Marine Safety Center (MSC) has received its nineteenth application for BWMS type approval for the UV Compact Clean Ballast Water Management System manufactured by DESMI Ocean Guard A/S.

MSC will review the application for compliance with U.S. Coast Guard regulations in 46 CFR 162.060. Once it has been determined that the application meets the requirements, the MSC will issue a type approval certificate.