Med Marine adds sixth Schottel-propelled, RAmparts tug

OCTOBER 22, 2018 — Turkish operator and shipbuilder Med Marine recently took delivery of its sixth new RAmparts 2300-MM design, Schottel-propelled tug, the MED XXIX, for harbor and terminal operations as well as for coastal towing.

The RAmparts 2300-MM design is 23 m in length, 10.9 meters in beam, with a draft of 4.4 meters. The tugs are designed and built to satisfy all applicable RINA Register rules. An exclusive design by Robert Allan Ltd., the RAmparts 2300-MM is propelled by two Caterpillar CAT 3512C engines, each rated with 1,380 bkW at 1,600 rev/min, that drive a Schottel SRP 340 azimuthing stern drive unit with fixed-pitch propellers of 2,100 mm diameter enabling a free sailing speed of 12 knots. A diesel-driven fire-fighting (FiFi) pump for the tugs’ FiFi E system is mounted on one of the main engines.

“As can be seen throughout the fleet, the reliable Schottel Rudderpropellers have proven to be suitable for many applications, as they come in a robust design and offer easy handling for maneuvering. That is why we rely on Schottel for propulsion,” says Med Marine’s Muhammet Gökhan, Business Development Manager.

The principal characteristics of the SRP derive from the combination of propulsion and azimuth steering. There is consequently no need for a rudder, and the engine power is optimally converted into thrust. The 360° rotation of the Rudderpropeller means that the full input power is available for manoeuvring.