Maritime salvage: Bigger ships, bigger challenges

OCTOBER 22, 2018 — Being a marine salvor has never been an easy job. As a first responder, you are on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and 365 weeks a year. Now it’s even more complex, with the influx of larger and larger ships, which pose their own particular technical challenges, expanding ship operations in the ice-infested waters of the polar regions, and ongoing regulatory and legal challenges brought on by environmental incidents.

To get the insight into the current challenges faced by the maritime salvage industry, Marine Log sat down with Mauricio Garrido, President of T&T Salvage, who has decades of experience in maritime salvage.

With corporate offices in Galveston, TX, T&T Salvage is a major player in the OPA 90 market and part of the family-owned Teichman Group of companies. The Teichman Group has 40 locations in the U.S. and its territories, operational bases in South America, Europe, and Asia, with strategically positioned offices and alliances to provide a full range of maritime services and emergency response solutions.