Kenya Ports Authority takes delivery of RAstar 3200 tug

AUGUST 18, 2018 — Recently delivered by Cheoy Lee Shipyards, Hong Kong, the Robert Allan Ltd design RAstar 3200 tug Eugene, is now at work for Kenya Ports Authority, Mombasa, Kenya.

The RAstar hull form, developed and used exclusively by Robert Allan, has been proven in both model and full-scale testing to provide significantly enhanced escort towing and sea-keeping performance. The motions and accelerations are significantly less than those of comparable sized, wall-sided "standard" tug hulls.

Eugene's main propulsion machinery consists of a pair of CAT 3516C HD high-speed diesel engines; each rated 2240 kW at 1800 rpm, and each driving a Rolls-Royce 255 fixed pitch Z-drive unit, in ASD configuration. The electrical plant comprises three identical Cummins diesel gensets, each with a power output of 80 ekW.

On trials, the Eugene met or exceeded all performance expectations, delivering a bollard pull, ahead. of 75.6 tonnes, bollard pull, astern, of 76.0 tonnes and a free running speed, ahead, of 13.5 knots

The vessel provides full accommodations for a crew of up to eight. The Master's and Chief Engineer's cabins are located on the main deck, with three additional two person crew cabins on the lower accommodation deck. The galley and a spacious mess/lounge room complete the deckhouse arrangement.

The deck machinery comprises a ship-assist hawser winch forward, manufactured by MacGregor and a radial type tow hook on the aft deck. In addition, a capstan is installed aft to facilitate line handling operations.

The wheelhouse is designed for maximum all-round visibility and provides maximum visibility to both fore and aft deck working areas.

Principal particulars of the new tug are:

Length O.A.: 32.00 m

Beam, molded: 12.80 m

Depth, molded (hull): 5.37 m

Maximum draft: 5.80 m

Eugene is classed and built according to the following Lloyd's Register of Shipping notations: ✠100A1, Escort Tug, ✠LMC, UMS, Fire-Fighting Ship 1 with Water Spray, Unrestricted Voyages, IWS.