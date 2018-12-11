SmarterShips Conference & Expo 2018





Smart Solutions for Smarter Operations

Increasing automation and digitalization are changing the landscape of traditional vessel operations. Providing our masters and mariners with the right intelligence and software tools can not only mean a safer operation, but also a more efficient and profitable one.

This digital reality also requires vessel owners, operators, ports, and stakeholders to have a rigorous cyber security plan in place. The recent ransomware cyber-attack on COSCO Shipping and last year’s attack on Maersk illustrate that even the biggest shipping companies have IT vulnerabilities.

This one-day event features a series of interactive panels and individual presentations from shipping experts and regulators.

Subjects include:

• Maritime Cyber Security Guidelines & Training

• Big Data Analytics

• Fuel Consumption & Optimization

• Maritime Safety & Weather Routing

• GPS & Navigation

• Autonomous & Unmanned Operations

• Alternative Fuels & Propulsion Technologies

Marine Log’s SmarterShips 2018 examines some of the best technologies and best practices for making your operation safer, more efficient, and profitable. We look forward to seeing you in December!

Marketing Opportunities

Sponsorships and tabletop exhibits are available at all Marine Log events. For more information, contact Michelle M. Zolkos, Conference Director, at 212.620.7208, [email protected]

Contact Us

[email protected] | T: 212.620.7205 / 212.620.7208