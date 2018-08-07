Tanker owner opts for ABS Enterprise Asset Management program

AUGUST 7, 2018 – Athens, Greece, headquartered Arcadia Shipmanagement Co. Ltd. has selected ABS Advanced Solutions to implement an Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) program to further enhance the reliability of its 15 tanker fleet.

"Arcadia Shipmanagement Co. Ltd.'s implementation of the ABS Enterprise Asset Management program is a powerful endorsement of our comprehensive approach and process," said Richard Pride, Senior Vice President of ABS Advanced Solutions. "We are pleased Arcadia chose ABS and we are eager to assist them on their asset optimization journey, as well as in meeting their tanker management objectives."

Mr. Dimitris Mattheou, CEO of Arcadia, said, "We are confident in the ABS approach and look to validate our processes – with a strategic focus to improve our tankers efficiency and reliability – leveraging their technical expertise and strong EAM experience. The outcome of this work will make a significant contribution to our current efforts to strengthen our asset management process."

The ABS Enterprise Asset Management program addresses core elements established over more than a decade of experience:

asset lifecycle management strategy;

computerized maintenance management system utilization;

inventory management; planning, scheduling and process automation;

performance optimization;

maintenance and reliability strategy.

The Advanced Solutions AEM program is designed to aid owners and operators with managing physical assets from design to decommissioning to optimize use, reduce costs, and improve vessel reliability and efficiency.