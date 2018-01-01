 

Tugs & Barges 2018

 

 

May 14 & 15, 2019 at the Le Méridien Philadelphia in Philadelphia, PA

 

      

 

SOCIAL FUNCTIONS & NETWORKING
Built into the two-day agenda is ample time to allow delegates and presenters to network and exchange information with executives and decision-makers about critical challenges and contentious issues affecting the industry. Among the social functions is a cocktail reception on the evening of the first day of the event, as well as coffee and energy breaks, and luncheons.

TABLETOP EXPO
An important component of the event is the associated expo, which provides an opportunity for equipment manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors to display their products and services at tabletop exhibits. Delegates will be able to learn about the latest technologies and services, while exhibitors will have the benefit of a high-profile display at this boutique event.

HOTEL & VENUE

Attendees of Marine Log Tugs & Barges receive a discounted hotel rate of $279/night (+ taxes/fees). Our room block ends April 22nd at 5pm (ET).

Le Méridien Philadelphia

1421 Arch St

Philadelphia, PA, 19102

United States

Phone:   2154228200

Fax :  2154228277

CONTACT US

Program / Presentation Submissions
John R. Snyder, Editor-in-Chief

Sponsorships & Exhibits
Michelle M. Zolkos, Conference Director

General Inquiries
Stephanie Rodriguez, Conference Coordinator

Supporting Organizations    
     

Published in Conferences
More in this category: Ferries Conference & Expo 2018 »
back to top
Subscribe to Marine Daily for breaking marine news

Visit the Online Maritime Exhibition

Find information on Workboats at

NauticExpo

Copyright © 2018 Simmons-Boardman Publishing Inc.