Remontowa to build two diesel electric hybrid ferries for Norled

JULY 26, 2018 — Norwegian ferry operator Norled has ordered two double ended diesel electric hybrid ferries from Poland's Remontowa Shipbuilding. Norled has a fleet of some 80 ferries. Six of them have been built by Remontowa, including the Ryfylke and Hardanger, both delivered in 2013, which are LNG fueled, with CNG (stored in bottles on the open deck) available for use in an emergency.

The two just-ordered ferries will mark another step on Norled's path to a greener future. Designed by Sembcorp Marine's Norwegian based subsidiary LMG Marin, they will be equipped with an innovative and highly efficient diesel electric hybrid system.

The ferries will be built according to LMG Marin's LMG 120-DEH design. In normal operation the entire required power will be taken from two battery packs installed on board. The batteries will be recharged from the land grid during the vessels stay at quay which will typically be about 11 minutes. A fast charging solution of pantograph or plug-in type will be used in order to ensure that the required state of charge of the batteries is maintained. The shore charging system will be integrated with an automatic mooring system (of vacuum or magnetic type) holding the ferries when at quay and giving the "green light" for the charging process to start.

The intention is to use the vessel's gensets (running on 100% biodiesel), only in case of emergency. However, the electric system will be arranged to enable operation of the gensets alongside batteries, e.g. in peak shaving mode.

The new ferries will service the Festøya-Solavågen connection. They will be 114.4 m long, 17.7 m wide and capable of taking on board up to 120 cars and 296 passengers.

The equipment on board will be selected based on maximum efficiency criteria. A good example are the thrusters which will be pulling type units with integrated permanent magnet motors ensuring high efficiency even at very low loads.

The ferries will be built according to LMG Marin's LMG 120-DEH design which features many energy efficient solutions including general use of heat recovery, full LED lighting, high efficiency electric power transmission, demand-dependent HVAC system, low friction hull paint and lightweight construction.

The design is also characterized by an innovative vehicle deck and accommodation arrangement that allows for fast and safe vehicle loading, significant energy savings and improved safety for crew and passengers.

LMG Marin will also provide complete class documentation for the ferries which will comply with the rules and regulations of DNV GL and the Norwegian Maritime Administration and will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2019.