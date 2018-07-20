Chinese river box ships will have Navis loading computers

JULY 20, 2018 — Oakland, CA, headquartered Navis is to provide MACS3 loading computers for six 1,900 TEU fully cellular, gearless river container vessels currently being built at Jinling Shipyard, Nanjing, China.

The sister vessels are designed to serve the Intra-Asia trade and will join the fleet of the Shanghai-based owner Zhonggu Shipping starting in 2019.

The MACS3 on-board loading instrument fulfills the requirements of the Chinese Classification Societies (CCS) with regard to stability calculations for sea-going and inland waterway transports.

The MACS3 version being supplied has been adopted for Chinese inland waterway transport and provides a streamlined overview of all relevant stability criteria, which includes listing limits and for all loading and ballast water conditions. Additionally, it contains a coefficient factor that allows cargo officers on board to quickly check whether the vessel complies with the CCS' inland waterway stability standards. Thanks to the IMDG module, MACS3 complies with Chinese standards for the inland waterway transport of dangerous goods.

This dedicated MACS3 version for vessels serving Intra-Asia trade is provided as a service to owners who value safe and efficient vessel and cargo performance for sea-going vessels and for river-sea shipping. A total of 20 river box ships operating in Chinese waterways have been equipped with it thus far.

"Inland waterway transport throughout the world is subject to the highest standards of national authorities and classification societies to ensure safe and efficient cargo transportation. MACS3 is known for its high degree of flexibility in implementing international and national regulations according to customers' needs," said Guy Rey-Herme, Head of Maritime Solutions at Navis. "At Navis, we maintain solid long-term relationships with Chinese shipowners and shipyards. The close collaboration supported by our agency network ensures we are able to understand the requirements of local owners and incorporate them into our products and services."

Navis is a Cargotec company.