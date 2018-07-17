Liberia makes its maritime law lease financing friendly

JULY 17, 2018 — The Republic of Liberia has amending Liberian maritime law to allow lease financing structures to be recorded as mortgages. As a result, Liberia is the only flag state with preferred status in China able to record financing charters.

The Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR), the U.S.-based manager of the Liberian Registry, says that the advantages offered as a result of the changes in the country's maritime law are by no means limited to leasing houses in China, but are available to all stakeholders, worldwide.

Lease structures for ship financing are, however, increasing in popularity in Asia, in particular, and the inability to record a financing charter to perfect security hinders access to this kind of financing.

With that in mind, the Liberian Government has introduced amendments to provide for the recordation of financing charters similar to ship mortgages. In addition, the amendments to Liberian maritime law clarify that it is not necessary for evidence of mortgage debt to be provided or recorded together with mortgage instruments. They also make provision for a definitive definition of the term "vessel" under Liberian law that includes permanently moored watercraft. The amendments also include several other administrative improvements such as a reduction in the number of original mortgage instruments required to record a Liberian mortgage and clarifications related to the physical marking of the vessel.

"The recent legislative initiative by the Republic of Liberia to amend its maritime law is yet another example of Liberia identifying the needs of shipowners and operators as well as those of their ship financing and legal advisers," says LISCR CEO Scott Bergeron. "The Liberian Registry has experienced tremendous growth in Asia over a number of years. Most recently, that growth has accelerated following enactment of the historic Agreement on Maritime Transport between the People's Republic of China (PRC) and the Republic of Liberia, under which Liberian-flag vessels are charged a preferential rate for tonnage dues when visiting any port in China. The added ability to record a financing charter as a mortgage enshrined in the recent maritime law amendments will strengthen still further the high level of mutually beneficial co-operation which exists between Liberia and its Chinese partners."