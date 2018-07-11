Corvus plans eight-fold increase in battery production capacity

Geir Bjørkeli, Chief Executive, Corvus Energy: "There is an electric revolution going on in the maritime sector, and we want to deliver the best solutions in the industry"

JULY 11, 2018 — Demand for maritime batteries is growing and energy storage system Corvus Energy is responding by expanding its production and R&D facilities in Canada and Norway. It says that its new battery factories will be more modern and more automated than other similar factories and will have eight times its current production capacity compared to today.

First, the Corvus Energy factory in the Vancouver, Canada region will be expanded and upgraded to house a 200 MWh semi-automated battery production facility. A new product R&D, design and engineering facility will also be developed. The expansion is expected to be completed by the beginning of 2019.

Second, a 400 MWh fully automated factory and a new marine system testing and development facility will be built in the Bergen region of Norway to fulfill strong growth in the Norwegian market resulting from new ferry tenders and high demand for hybrid energy systems in the offshore and shipping sectors. The new factory, test and development facilities are expected to be completed by the summer of 2019.

The market for maritime batteries has seen strong growth in recent years, and Corvus Energy is one of the dominant suppliers in the market. The company develops and sells specially designed battery storage solutions for the maritime and oil and gas sectors and is a leading supplier of batteries for ships.

"There is an electric revolution going on in the maritime sector, and we want to deliver the best solutions in the industry. These strategic locations of our R&D and production facilities will enable us to quickly test and develop new systems that can meet the future needs of the industry. Further, by switching from manual processing to automated production, we will increase production capacity and remain price-competitive," says Geir Bjørkeli, CEO of Corvus Energy.

Strengthens the maritime cluster

Corvus Energy is a partner in Norway's NCE Maritime CleanTech industry cluster, which is assisting with consultancy and project development in the planning phase of the Norwegian factory.

"We have a strong maritime cluster in Western Norway, and the Corvus facility will strengthen our position as a global hub within maritime environmental technology. With a battery factory in the Bergen area, the industry will have close access to core products that are vital to ensuring that shipping is more environmentally friendly and more profitable for the shipowners," says Hege Økland, CEO of NCE Maritime CleanTech.

"It will be natural for us to link our R&D activities with other relevant R&D institutions. In this way we can strengthen the cooperation between industry players and research institutions, which will be beneficial to all parties," says Bjørkeli.