Nexans to build advanced cable layer ship at Ulstein Verft

JULY 4, 2018 — Nexans Subsea Operations recently signed a contract with Norway’s Ulstein Verft to build a DP3 149.9m x 31m cable laying vessel.

Designed by Skipteknisk, Alesund, Norway, the ST-297 CLV design ship will be outfitted for power cable laying, including bundle laying, cable jointing and repair and cable system protection and trenching. Shipyard Ulstein Verft will construct the 17,000 dwt vessel and prepare for the topside equipment.

The advanced cable laying vessel has a turntable with a large cable capacity of 10,000 tonnes, and the fiber optic basket holds 450 tonnes, with accommodations for 90.

The advanced cable laying vessel will support Nexans’ High Voltage & Projects business, which includes turnkey submarine interconnector projects, offshore wind farms, offshore oil and gas projects, and land-based high voltage projects.

Just yesterday, for example, Paris-based Nexans announced it would support the Phase 3 development of the Troll oil and gas field in the Norwegian Continental Shelf in the North Sea. Nexans Norway will design, manufacture and supply static umbilicals that include high voltage power elements, high-pressure hydraulic lines, low-pressure hydraulic lines, a MEG (methanol and glycol) service line for chemical injection, a spare line and fiber-optic communications – all within a single cross-section. A 20 kilometer umbilical will link the Troll A platform to Template W1, while a 7 kilometer umbilical will then link Template W1 to Template W2. The contract also includes the supply of connections, terminations and other umbilical accessories.

Ulstein Group CEO Gunvor Ulstein, says the shipbuilding contract with Nexans was “was won in tough, international competition.”

“We are experienced in constructing large and complex vessels and we look forward to commencing the work on the cable laying vessel for Nexans,” says Ulstein Verft Managng Director Kristian Sætre.

Nexans also announced today that its board, during its meeting of July 3, 2018 chaired by Georges Chodron de Courcel, decided to appoint Christopher Guérin as Chief Executive Officer. He took office today.

Christopher Guérin, 46 years old (shown, inset photo at right), has been with Nexans since 1997 and most recently since 2014 served as Senior Executive Vice President, Europe and Telecom/Datacom, Power Accessories Business Groups and member of the Group Management Board.