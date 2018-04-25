Ingalls promotes Eric Crooker to VP of contracts and pricing

APRIL 25, 2018 — Huntington Ingalls Industries' (NYSE:HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division reports that Eric Crooker has been promoted to vice president of contracts and pricing, effective immediately.



Crooker will have overall responsibility for contracts, estimating and pricing, and export/import licensing and compliance for the Ingalls shipyard and will report to Tom Stiehle, Ingalls' vice president, business management, and chief financial officer. He succeeds Don Perkins, who will retire from Ingalls on July 1.

"Eric is an outstanding professional and excelled in his previous assignments as senior counsel and as director of contract administration," Stiehle said. "He has built a great reputation for success and commitment to this organization. We look forward to his continuing success in this new role."

Crooker joined HII in 2012 and served as a senior counsel at Ingalls. In 2017, he was promoted to director of contract administration at Ingalls. Prior to joining HII, Crooker practiced law in the areas of commercial litigation, employment law and business counseling. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in economics and a Juris Doctor from Tulane University.