DNO Acquires Additional Shares in Faroe Petroleum
<![CDATA[13 April 2018 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that it has acquired 3,744,203 shares in Faroe Petroleum plc at a price of GBP 1.25 per share representing 1.02 percent of the outstanding shares in Faroe Petroleum.]]>
