Bouchard: “All back pay has been processed”Written by Marine Log Staff
Bouchard Transportation Company, Melville, N.Y., says that all back pay has been processed and that it continues to work on raising capital to enable it to return all its vessels back to operation.
Following is the text of a letter sent out yesterday by President and CEO, Morton S. Bouchard III:
To Bouchard Transportation Co., Inc. Valued Staff, Customers and Vendors:
On Monday, March 16, 2020 Bouchard Transportation Co., Inc. as agent on behalf of the individual vessel corporations is pleased to announce that all back pay has been processed. Bouchard Transportation Co., Inc. continues to work on raising capital that will enable the Company to return all vessels back to operation. Bouchard Transportation Co., Inc. would like to thank all of our employees who remained with us and returned to their assigned vessels.
I would personally like to thank all of our dedicated employees who remained with Bouchard Transportation Co., Inc. and all of our vendors and customers who were patient during this challenging time. I will continue to work to right this ship and service our customers.
Our thoughts and prayers are with all Americans as we all do our utmost to remain healthy.
Sincerely,
Morton S. Bouchard III
President / CEO