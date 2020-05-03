ASD-90 tug joins Foss Maritime fleet in Long Beach

The Jamie Ann, the first of four new ASD-90 tugs constructed by Nichols Brothers Boat Builders for the Saltchuk group of companies, arrived Saturday in her new homeport of Long Beach, Calif.

With her 6,866 horsepower and 90 ton bollard pull, the Jamie Ann is powerful enough to escort the largest tankers and containerships calling U.S. West Coast ports, and will serve Foss Maritime customers in the Ports of LA/Long Beach area.

The tug meets the most stringent emission standards. Her two MTU Tier 4 engines meet the EPA’s highest standards, reducing particulate and nitrogen oxide emissions to near zero through a Selective Catalytic Reduction system. The vessel’s upgraded safety features are equally impressive and focus on crew safety on deck, wheelhouse visibility, winch operations and sound abatement in the engine room and staterooms.

“The Jamie Ann was built to satisfy the requirements of the State of California – requirements we believe will soon be required of the rest of the country and the world,” said Janic Trepanier, Foss Maritime Project Manager. “Her innovative design offers greater operating efficiencies by producing lower emissions resulting in less maintenance down time.”

The Jamie Ann is the first of four ASD-90 tugs constructed at the Nichols Brothers shipyard in Freeland, Wash. Her three sisters: the Sarah Averick, the Leisa Florence, and the Rachael Allen are due to be delivered this year for service within the Saltchuk Marine group of companies.

“We are excited to see Jamie Ann arrive in her new homeport,” said Jason Childs, CEO of Saltchuk Marine. “Her addition to the Foss fleet demonstrates our continued commitment to our mariners, our customers, the environment, and the State of California.”