Southwest Shipyard delivers TSGI-designed tank barge

The Shearer Group, Inc. (TSGI) reports that Houston’s Southwest Shipyard, L.P. has delivered a 250- by 54- by 12-foot, 6-inch, 23,000 BBL tank barge built to a TSGI-developed design.

The barge’s primary mission is to deliver jet fuel to support U.S. Navy assets. It was designed to ABS Rules for Building and Classing Steel Vessels for Service on Rivers and Intracoastal Waterways and applicable U.S. Coast Guard rules for barges Subchapter D & O products on rivers.

The barge has six cargo tanks, two S6B3-429BPU Tier III cargo pump engines, a reinforced ice framed bow, generator and HPU house, hydraulic cargo hose handling cranes, and an air conditioned tankerman’s shed.

With a focus on the inland market, Houston headquartered TSGI is a leader in the design of inland towboats, ferries, marine construction equipment and barges.