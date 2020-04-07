Seatronx launches sunlight-readable river radar display

Las Vegas, Nev., based Seatronx, has launched a sunlight-readable river radar display designed for river-based commercial vessels.

The Seatronx RRD-19T features a 19-inch display with portrait orientation designed specifically for river radar systems. The portrait format is ideal for allowing operators to see further down the river, while highlighting traffic, weather and markers in narrow channels. The RRD-19T is simple to install in any panel mount or dash top configuration and is compatible with most popular black box radars such as Furuno or Koden. The display’s LED TFT screen produces a clear and contrast-strong image both day and night, and offers wide range dimming to accommodate any lighting condition. It also offers with full HD resolution and performs the best in sunlight viewability, viewing angles and visibility through polarized eyewear.

“River navigation is tricky and can be quite dangerous,” said Anthony Zuccarelli, operations principal, Seatronx. “Critical decisions are often made instantaneously to maintain the safety of both crew and cargo. The RRD-19T display is engineered to uniquely display critical information in these challenging environments that allow operators to maneuver based on reliably clear information.”

The RRD-19T offers eight inputs, eliminating the need for expensive switching systems, and enabling users to view cameras, vessel monitoring, navigation and communication computers

RRD-19T features a wide operating temperature range and the sealed front panel is designed to withstand the harshest marine conditions.

The touchscreen and remote keypad allow for complete control, while the eight inputs (two DVID, one VGA, one DP and four composite) give operators the ultimate flexibility in installed accessories.

“Seatronx prides itself on producing the highest quality rugged electronics on the market,” said Keith Cariani, executive principal, Seatronx. “Our products are often niche solutions that become the industry standard because we can build to meet the highest qualifications instituted by professional mariners and military operators who demand powerful functionality, durability and reliability. We talk to our customers constantly and really listen to how they use these products, then engineer and test each key feature accordingly. Attention to detail is paramount and our rugged new river radar is the perfect example for a premier inland navigation solution.”