New Taylor reach stacker is purpose built for barge applications

Louisville, Miss., headquartered Taylor Machine Works, Inc. has added a new reach stacker to its product line that is purpose-built to handle containers in the unique lift situations that barge applications present.

“We listen to our customers and as a result, we are now offering the new XHRS-1000 that is specifically designed to take care of our inland rivers and waterway customers and their needs,” said Hal Nowell, Director of Sales of Taylor Machine Works.

The company says that the Taylor XHRS-1000 provides exceptional performance while operating in a very specialized negative lift environment. The XHR-1000 has a 360-inch wheelbase and features hydraulic stabilizer jacks. It has negative lift capability of 71 inches below grade to the tip of twist-locks. With stabilizers down in Barge Mode, it is designed to stack 99,000-pound containers four-high in the first row, 84,700 pounds four-high in the second row and 72,600 pounds four-high in the third row.