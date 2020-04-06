Nautican product line continues under new ownership

Outbound Engineering Group LLC, Seattle, Wash., has taken ownership of the intellectual property and equipment of marine propulsion system specialist Nautican Research & Development Ltd, and will continue the Nautican marine product line as Nautican Research & Development Ltd, USA, with new ownership and management.

The former Nautican Research and Development Ltd was the subject of recent bankruptcy proceedings in Canada and the U.S. branch was administratively dissolved.

The intellectual property acquired includes the Nautican name, branding, product designs, engineering, patents, research data, production methods, trade secrets and customer profiles.

Outbound Engineering Group’s president, David Dumont, P.E. said the Nautican product line will be manufactured and sold exclusively by Nautican Research & Development Ltd, USA.

Founded in 1972 by Josip Gruzling, Nautican pioneered the use of hydrofoils to increase efficiency, and conducted groundbreaking research in hydrodynamics, naval architecture and computing. The company holds multiple patents for Gruzling’s unique designs, which include high-efficiency nozzles for boats and hydralift skegs for barges. In 2003, Nautican developed its Integrated Propulsion Unit, which combines the Nautican high efficiency nozzle, triple rudders, stators, and propeller in a fully assembled, ready-to-install unit.

In 2013, the company was sold by the Gruzling family to a new owner, which ultimately filed for bankruptcy in 2020, culminating in the transfer of Nautican’s intellectual property to Outbound Engineering Group.

“For well over 45 years, Nautican has developed innovative products and has a strong following of customers who value the increased performance and quality of the system,” said David Dumont, P.E., owner of Nautican Research & Development Ltd. “We believe in this innovative product line and have heard from customers that they not only want, but need, the Nautican product line to continue.”