Middle River Marine to expand Illinois River fleeting space

Mokena, Ill., based Middle River Marine reports that it recently received permitting from the US Army Corp of Engineers, Rock Island District to add an additional 100 plus fleeting spaces on the Illinois River between mile markers 197-198.2 on the left descending bank (east shore). This expands the current fleeting space of to nearly 200 slots. This optimizing of Illinois’ inland waterway will provide greater support for the barging and towing industry.

Located opposite the Henry Port, this section of the Illinois River provides much needed fleeting and staging in order to efficiently run line boat operations, both up and down the Illinois river.

“We work to create solutions for our customers and industry partners,” said Steve King, EVP of Sales & Business Development for Middle River Marine. “Providing fleeting space at this point on the Illinois River will help ease future congestion while offering new capacity during the 2020 lock closures and beyond.”

Middle River Marine is a full-service harbor and fleeting company providing short-haul marine towing and a wide variety of marine services. Its service area ranges from Peoria to Chicago and the Calumet Harbor.