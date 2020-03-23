Duluth Seaway Port Authority awarded $10.5 million infrastructure grant

The Duluth Seaway Port Authority has been allocated a $10.5 million MARAD Port Infrastructure Development grant,

“The Port of Duluth is integral to transporting the food, materials, and other vital goods from northern Minnesota to other parts of the world,” said Rep. Pete Stauber (MN-08). “By investing in this port, we are ensuring reliable operations for years to come, and continued economic prosperity by extension. During my time as a St. Louis County Commissioner, I was appointed to serve on the board of the Port Authority, so I know the economic importance of a viable port and am proud to have helped secure this grant in my current role as Congressman.”

The grant will help fund construction of a 56,000-square-foot, rail-served warehouse at the Clure Public Marine Terminal, along with rehabilitation of 1,775 lineal feet of deteriorating dock walls at Berth 10 and 11 of the Clure Terminal Expansion.

The new warehouse will build upon an existing 430,000 square feet of warehouse space at the Clure Terminal in high demand by regional businesses.

The dock wall rehabilitation will fortify 7 acres of laydown space for inbound and outbound heavy-lift cargo and also protect the recently renovated dock deck.

These improvements will provide greater supply chain cost savings to regional industries, helping keep them competitive in the global marketplace. Additionally, this infrastructure upgrade will allow increased cargo storage and movement flexibility which, within the context of shipping logistics and supply chain management, allows cargo owners to take greater advantage of market opportunities.

The Duluth Seaway Port Authority is a public agency created by state statute in 1955 to expand and improve facilities at the Port of Duluth-Superior. The Duluth Seaway Port Authority owns and maintains the Clure Public Marine Terminal, which is the Port of Duluth-Superior’s only general cargo terminal.

Approximately 800 vessels and 35 million short tons of cargo move through the Port of Duluth-Superior each year, making it the Great Lakes’ largest tonnage port and one of the nation’s top 20. The port supports 8,000 jobs and contributes $1.4 billion in business revenue to the regional economy.