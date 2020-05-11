C&C Marine and Repair delivers first of 15 towboats for Maritime Partners Written by Nick Blenkey









C&C Marine and Repair’s Belle Chasse, La., shipyard last month completed the first in a series of towboats of the same design that it will deliver to Metairie, La., Maritime Partners.

Named Paula M. Sperry for the mother of Maritime Partners co-founder and COO Austin Sperry, the boat has been leased to and will be operated by Centerline Logistics and its wheelhouse carries the lion’s head logo adopted by that company when it rebranded from the Harley Marine Services name.

The vessel measures 84 foot long by 34 foot wide. It was designed by Entech Design, based in Kenner, La., with all 3D modeling and production drawings being carried out by C&C Marine and Repair’s in-house engineering department. C&C Marine built all structures and subcontracted electrical/navigation and interior finishing.

The vessel is powered by twin Cummins QSK38-M1 main engines, delivering 2,600 hp and provided by Cummins Mid-South, paired to two Reintjes WAF 665 reduction gears provided by Karl Senner, LLC. The vessel’s conventional steering system hydraulic power unit was provided by Rio Marine and Hydraulics.

The boat is equipped with two Patterson 40-ton winches, along with Nabrico 12-inch roller-button chocks.

The towboat’s accommodations offer a total of six beds. A soft-core joiner system, provided by Marine Interior Systems, of Covington, La., was installed in the accommodation spaces for added comfort and fire safety.