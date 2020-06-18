Wärtsilä wins order to design and equip two zero-emissions ferries Written by Nick Blenkey









Netherlands shipbuilder Holland Shipyards Group has awarded Wärtsilä a contract to design and equip two new zero-emissions double-ended shuttle ferries ordered by Norwegian operator Boreal Sjö.

The two ferry designs are not identical. One is a 30 meter long vessel capable of carrying 10 cars and approximately 100 passengers, while the other is for a 50 meter long vessel for 35 cars and 149 passengers, including crew.

The ferries will serve the Launes – Kvellandstrand – Launes, and Abelnes – Andabeløy – Abelnes routes in Norway.

In between trips, shore power will be used to rapidly recharge the ferries’ batteries, allowing day-round operations on electric power. For emergency cases, back-up generators are installed that are capable of running on biodiesel.

The Wärtsilä ship design is tailored to the operating and route profiles of the two ferries with optimization of fuel consumption being a key element of the design concept.

In addition to the design, Wärtsilä will supply the vessels’ thruster motors, batteries, onboard and shore-based battery charging equipment, the back-up generators, and various electrical systems.

The equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard in the beginning of 2021 and the ships are expected to commence commercial operations in autumn 2021.

“This project is an excellent example of Wärtsilä’s extensive capabilities in delivering optimal design and integrated equipment solutions. These battery-powered ferries represent the future in environmental sustainability, and their design is the result of the years of R&D that Wärtsilä has invested in smart marine solutions to lower the carbon footprint of shipping,” says René Zuidam, Account Manager, Newbuild Sales, Wärtsilä Marine.

“Both Wärtsilä and Holland Shipyards Group have extensive experience in the electrification of vessels and a shared vision to provide sustainable solutions to the transport sector. The combined expertise of both organizations form an excellent base for a valuable and successful cooperation,” says Marco Hoogendoorn, Director, Holland Shipyards.

Having the equipment contracted from a single supplier provides customer benefits during the vessels’ operational life, since a single point of contact for maintenance, spare parts and support on the equipment is more convenient than dealing with a number of different companies.