Next gen e-ferry charging solution enters service

A next generation Automatic Plug-in System (APS) solution for charging electric ferries has entered service in Oslo, enabling safe, fast and clean vessel charging, and highlighting the role of Lugano, Switzerland, headquartered Cavotec SA, role as a leading supplier of innovative automation and electrification technologies.

Designed specifically to maximize the amount of time vessel batteries are charged, the APS system connects ferries to shore side electrical power during on- and off-loading prior to subsequent sailings. Cavotec currently has more than 20 such systems on order for applications across Norway.

“The latest generation APS solution strengthens our position as a leading supplier of innovative automation and electrification systems for the rapidly expanding e-ferry market in Norway and around the world,” says Patrick Mares, President Cavotec Ports & Maritime.

The APS system in Oslo was commissioned earlier this month and officially entered service on March 15. It supports regular e-ferry traffic from the Town Hall Pierin Oslo to Nesodden in the Oslo fjord.

By enabling entirely emission-free and energy-efficient ferry operations at the Oslo berth, APS is driving forward efforts to realize the Norwegian government’s vision of making the country’s entire transport system run on sustainable energy sources.

The system charges the MS Dronningen, a 50-meter ferry that carries up to 600 passengers. Sister ships MS Kongen and MS Prinsen will enter service on the route in the second quarter of this year.

Cavotec developed the APS technology to power electrically driven ships, cranes and other mobile equipment. The group is a leading supplier of automated charging, shore power and mooring systems to the global ports sector.