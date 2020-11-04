Gangways play a role in helping new electric ferries conserve power Written by Nick Blenkey









The five electric double-ended, passenger-only ferries that Turkey’s Sefine Shipyard is building for Norwegian operator Boreal (see earlier story) will each have two gangways supplied by Skodje, Norway, headquartered Undertun Industri.

The gangways will be installed at either end of each of the double-ended ferries and are used when docking at piers and terminals in the Oslofjord.

The gangways are compact and lightweight, and also have a long reach, both vertically and horizontally, to ease traffic to piers of varying height and design. The gangways are extra wide to allow quick passenger loading and unloading. By lowering loading/unloading times, the ferries can maintain schedule by cruising at a speed that conserves battery power.

Bjørnar Huse of Undertun Industri says, “We have worked extensively with the designers, yard and end user to solve challenges for size, capacity and weight. We have made a solution that is well aligned to new requirements and old piers, with good solutions for foot traffic and access for the disabled.”

Morten Aune, of ferry designer Multi Maritime, says. “The gangway integrates well, is lightweight and offers great convenience and benefit for the owner. Quick deployment and turnaround is important as it lets the ferries cruise consuming less power.”

Undertun Industri is also delivering evacuation systems for the ferries in cooperation with Viking Life Saving Equipment.

Undertun Industri as has delivered 300 gangways to passenger vessels, offshore, cruise, fishing vessels and more.