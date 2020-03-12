Cook Inlet Tug & Barge adds shallow draft tug to fleet Written by Nick Blenkey









Anchorage, Alaska, headquartered Cook Inlet Tug & Barge (CITB), an independently managed subsidiary of Foss Maritime Company, is adding a versatile shallow draft tugboat, the Bristol Wind, to its fleet in mid-April. The tug will join her sister vessel, the Capt. Frank Moody, in support of the construction, and oil and gas industries’ remote cargo transportation needs along the Arctic coastline.

“Drawing just 3.2 feet, the Bristol Wind is uniquely designed to operate efficiently as a coastal tug. She has the unique ability to lighten the draft when water depths are extremely shallow – allowing her to safely service river and coastal locations that would otherwise be unreachable by conventional tugs,” said Michael O’Shea, Senior Director of Business Development and Planning at Cook Inlet Tug & Barge. “She will safely support projects throughout Alaska.”

Founded in 1924 as the Anderson & Son’s Transportation Company based in Seward, Cook Inlet Tug & Barge is committed to its Alaska roots. “We don’t call ourselves ‘Alaska’s tug & barge company’ without reason,” said Jeff Johnson, president of Cook Inlet Tug & Barge.

With the addition of the Bristol Wind, Cook Inlet Tug & Barge’s fleet has grown to 11 vessels, five of which have joined the fleet in the last 16 months.

“We’re growing our fleet to meet increasing opportunity in Alaska. These investments reconfirm Cook Inlet Tug and Barge’s 96-year commitment to Alaska’s economy,” said Johnson.

The Bristol Wind will be homeported in Anchorage and repainted with the recognizable blue and white colors of Cook Inlet Tug & Barge.