MAN and HHI to develop LPG burning two stroke engines

L to R: S.B. Cha – Head of MAN Diesel & Turbo, Korea Marketing Diesel; C.L. Lyu – Senior Vice President, Sales, HHI-EMD; Tommy Rasmussen – Head of MAN Diesel & Turbo, Korea; Bjarne Foldager – Vice President Sales & Promotion, MAN Diesel & Turbo, Two-Stroke Business; Klaus Engberg – Senior Vice President, Licensing, MAN Diesel & Turbo; K.D. Chang – Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, HHI-EMD; K.D. Lee – Executive Vice President, Sales and Design, HHI-EMD; J.S. Han – Senior Vice President, Design, HHI-EMD; J.D. Yu – General Manager, Head of Two-Stroke Engine Design Department,HHI-EMD, W.S. Jeong – Deputy General Manager, Head of Marine Engine & Machinery Sales Department II, HHI-EMD

FEBRUARY 5, 2018 — MAN Diesel & Turbo has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries Engine & Machinery Division (HHI-EMD) covering the development and production of MAN B&W ME-LGIP dual-fuel engines. On completion, HHI-EMD will be able to deliver liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) –fueled, two-stroke-propulsion engines.

Bjarne Foldager – Vice President Sales & Promotion, Two-Stroke Business at MAN Diesel & Turbo – said: "MAN Diesel & Turbo has previously experienced strong market interest in using LPG as a fuel aboard LPG carriers, but other shipping segments have also begun investigating this option, a general tendency that is growing."

He added: "LPG holds great potential as a fuel since it contains no sulfur, is widely available, and easy to bunker. It is therefore becoming an increasingly attractive alternative to other, low-sulfur fuel types. We have a long tradition of technical cooperation with our licensees and we are looking forward to working with Hyundai on this exciting project."

With the MoU, LPG joins the list of liquid, environmentally-friendly fuels that can power MAN Diesel & Turbo's portfolio of two-stroke, dual-fuel engine

MAN Diesel & Turbo expects the ME-LGIP installation aboard a merchant ship to be extremely competitive price-wise, compared to other, dual-fuel-burning engine types.

LPG is an eminently environmentally-friendly fuel, in much the same class as liquefied natural gas (LNG). Its future as a viable fuel for marine transportation looks promising as it will not require as large an investment in infrastructure – such as bunkering facilities – as other,gaseous fuels. Accordingly, MAN Diesel & Turbo expects a strong demand for LGIP engines for very large gas carriers (VLGCs) and coastal vessels.