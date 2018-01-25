SEACOR will upgrade three more PSVs to hybrid power

JANUARY 25, 2018 — Tightening emission regulations in combination with such advantages as energy efficiency, life cycle maintenance, and crew comfort are steering more ship operators towards hybrid propulsion solutions.

The latest example are three Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) owned by Mantenimiento Express Marítimo SAPI de CV (MEXMAR), SEACOR Marine’s joint venture in Mexico.

Kongsberg reports that it has received an order to upgrade the three PSVs with its unique "Full Picture" hybrid propulsion and DP technology.

“We are confident in the energy saving and safety elements of Kongsberg’s hybrid technology for SEACOR Maya and keen to start migration of more of our vessels to this unique, environmentally friendly and highly efficient power solution,” says Tim Clerc, Manager of Engineering, SEACOR Marine. “With the reduction of environmental impact fast becoming a key criteria for our clients, it’s important that we are able to meet the changing needs in the market, which Kongsberg technology is helping us to do. We will soon have four vessels operating on the most advanced hybrid powertrain available, offering capabilities and efficiency not available on any other PSVs operating in the Americas.”

The contract follows the September 2017 contract for the same ground-breaking upgrade package on the SEACOR Maya PSV, which was an important step taken by MEXMAR towards meeting the increasing industry demand to reduce the environmental footprint of offshore operations.

Under the new contract, Kongsberg will install hybrid power and DP upgrades designed to significantly enhance energy efficiency on board SEACOR Azteca, SEACOR Warrior and SEACOR Viking.

Conversion of the SEACOR Maya will start this month, with the follow-up vessel conversions expected to be completed by July 2018. Once the conversions are complete, MEXMAR will be able to help its clients meet strict environmental regulations for decreasing CO 2 , NOx and SOx emissions.

While delivering unique environmental benefits for MEXMAR charter clients Kongsberg’s hybrid power and DP solution adds safety and efficiency beyond conventional energy storage, in addition to enabling tangible operational cost savings through reduced fuel consumption. As a single supplier for the upgrades, Kongsberg’s responsibility includes supply and full integration of the energy storage system with a custom designed Energy Control System (ECS), and the existing Dynamic Positioning (K-Pos DP-22) and Integrated Automation System (K-Chief 700 IAS), both of which will be upgraded as part of the contract.