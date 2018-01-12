Armstrong Marine cat completes first Hawaii tour

JANUARY 12, 2018 — Port Angeles, WA, based boat builder Armstrong Marine's most recent launch, the 40' catamaran Mirai, ran its first passenger tour in Oahu, Hawaii, last week.

Contracted from Armstrong by Honolulu-based Hawaii Experiences contracted Armstrong Marine, Mirai is powered by four Evinrude outboards totaling 1,000 horsepower that give it a running speed of 47 mph.

The 49-passenger USCG Subchapter T tour boat also features two heads, a sun canopy, and aft raised wheelhouse providing the captain with clear visibility. Armstrong Marine's design paired with the unique vinyl wrap make for an eye-catching vessel that is already gaining attention in Hawaii.

Captain Charlie Crane, Sales and Marketing Director at Armstrong commented, "We're known for our planing catamarans, and this high tunnel version is especially well-suited for commercial operators looking to provide a comfortable, safe, and fun experience viewing sea life and snorkeling."

Armstrong Marine USA is a leading provider of military, law enforcement, government, commercial, and passenger vessels and specializes in heavy gauge welded aluminum catamarans ranging from 30 to 100 feet.