Northern Lights takes delivery of second LCO2 carrier

The Northern Lights JV, in which Equinor, Shell and TotalEnergies are partners, reports that its second LCO2 transport ship, Northern Pathfinder, has been delivered at Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co. (DSIC) in Dalian, China.

Northern Lights offers CO2 transport and storage as a service. Liquefied CO2 from industrial capture sites is shipped to an onshore receiving terminal in western Norway, before transported by pipeline for permanent storage in a reservoir 2,600 meters under the seabed.

The 7,500 cubic meter capacity Northern Pathfinder follows the Northern Pioneer, which was delivered in November last year, and will play a crucial role in safely transporting liquefied CO2 from capture sites in Europe to the Northern Lights receiving terminal in Øygarden, Norway.

The ship is the second of four sister ships that are custom designed for CO2 transport. It will be registered in Norway and managed by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (K-Line).

Northern Pathfinder and Northern Pioneer will carry out testing and optimization of their efficiency saving devices on the repositioning voyage from China to Norway.

Once in Norway, both ships will start mechanical commissioning activities at the receiving terminal in Øygarden and in Brevik, where the first operational customer, Heidelberg Materials, is located. In addition, interface training between ship and shore staff will take place, to ensure a seamless transition into the operational phase.

Heidelberg Materials’ flagship Brevik CCS project successfully achieved mechanical completion on schedule, last month, with the company hailing it as “a significant milestone in the journey to full operation of the CO₂ value chain and to delivering the first evoZero carbon captured net-zero cement to customers.”