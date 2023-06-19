Louis Dreyfus Armateurs JV orders hybrid-ready CTV at Strategic Marine Written by Nick Blenkey









Singapore’s Strategic Marine shipyard has booked an order to build a BMT-designed, hybrid-ready StratCat 27 crew transfer vessel (CTV). The order has been placed by the LD Tide joint venture between France’s Louis Dreyfus Armateurs and the U.K.’s Tidal Transit to fulfill a contract from Siemens Gamesa and will see the vessel operate at the Fécamp offshore wind farm off France’s northwest coast manned with a French crew.

The vessel will be the fourth newbuild CTV owned and operated by LD Tide, but its first not to be built in France.

“We are delighted to win this order from LD Tide to help expand its fleet to serve the growing French offshore wind sector,” said Strategic Marine Chan Eng Yew. “The confidence shown in ordering our new design demonstrates growing awareness of Strategic Marine’s capabilities and our reputation for timely delivery of reliable, high-quality vessels designed to meet stringent requirements and for demanding environments.”

The 27-meter vessel has been designed for optimal operational efficiency across a wide range of loading conditions, with a hull form that maximizes waterline length and reduces emissions and fuel consumption. A maximum speed of 26 knots enables operators to transport customers quickly and efficiently.

Accommodations and bridge deck layout have been refined with feedback from vessel operators and customers. Post-COVID, real-world adaptations have been made to reduce the risk of infectious disease on operations, meeting Bureau Veritas biosafety notations.

Meanwhile, cabin design has been optimized for improved comfort and workflow, with ample storage space, comfortable sleeping areas and business class seating for 24 offshore service/industrial personnel and three crew members.

The vessel’s bridge deck layout has been enhanced to give improved visibility from the helm and an ergonomic layout to increase comfort for the bridge crew.

Strategic Marine’s recent collaboration with Sea Forrest Power Solutions and Danfoss Power Solutions builds on this increasingly popular design with a retrofittable hybrid power option.

The parallel hybrid system enables a reduction in main engine hours and maintenance, significant reduction in vessel noise and vibration and, depending on the vessel’s operational profile and charging facilities, can cut the vessel’s operational carbon footprint.

Provisional technical characteristics of the hybrid-ready CTV