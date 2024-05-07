Finnlines RO/RO and RoPax fleets to get XGIT-FUEL hull coatings

Grimaldi Group member Finnlines is to apply XGIT-FUEL, an innovative graphene-based hard foul release hull coating, across its RO/RO and RoPax fleets Starting with a first vessel in 2022, Finnlines has already applied the high-performance hull coating, developed by Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, based Graphite Innovation & Technologies (GIT) Coatings, to four vessels as part of a recently signed fleet agreement.

Over the past decade, Finnlines has invested significantly in its sustainability initiatives, dedicating hundreds of millions of euros to enhancing vessel performance and reducing carbon emissions. These investments have included the introduction of new, more efficient vessels and the upgrading of existing ones with advanced energy-saving technologies. One of the most recent projects involves the application of the low-friction hull coating XGIT-FUEL across its fleet, which helps to reduce fuel consumption and emissions by reducing vessel drag by around 7% compared to previously used coating.

“Our commitment to sustainability is at the forefront of every decision we make,” said Thomas Doepel, VP and deputy CEO at Finnlines, “By integrating XGIT-FUEL into our fleet, we are not only reducing costs and advancing our environmental goals but also setting a new standard in the industry for environmental responsibility.”

XGIT-FUEL is a biocide-free, hard foul release coating that offers an environmentally friendly alternative to conventional toxic anti-fouling and soft-foul release hull coatings. In addition to reducing vessel drag, it incorporates graphene to enhance resistance to mechanical damage, making it more suitable for vessels sailing in icy conditions, and it can be cleaned without affecting the surface of the coating. Requiring only one layer, its application is more efficient compared to alternatives, whlr the temperature range for applying XGIT-FUEL, from -5 to 40°C, broadens the application period and enables Finnlines to enhance the performance of vessels scheduled for winter drydocking.

“Finnlines has been a great partner for us in many ways, and their openness to sharing data from their vessels has given us the opportunity to further validate the benefits of the coating,” said Maiko Arras, director of business development at GIT. “It has become clear that Finnlines has reduced fuel consumption and carbon emissions by around 7% compared to the previous coatings on the vessels whose hulls have been coated with XGIT-FUEL”.

The application of XGIT-FUEL aligns with Finnlines’ broader strategy to enhance operational efficiency and sustainability, particularly under tightening regulatory conditions. The company plans to continue its partnership with GIT Coatings in the coming years, extending the use of XGIT-FUEL to additional vessels within its fleet.