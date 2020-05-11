Valmet to supply hybrid scrubbers to Japanese shipyard

Espoo, Finland, headquartered Valmet has signed a contract with Mitsubishi Shipbuilding’s Shimonoseki Shipyard covering delivery of hybrid scrubber systems and water treatment units for two ferries.

The ferries have been ordered by Meimon Taiyo Ferry Co., Ltd. for delivery in 2022, with Valmet’s equipment deliveries scheduled between the last quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2021.

Each vessel will be equipped with two identical Valmet Marine Scrubber towers for each main engine and a water treatment unit as well as Valmet’s marine automation system.

“With the global IMO 2020 regulations for sulfuric oxide emission in place, the marine scrubber business is booming around the world. Valmet has a strong position in the scrubber market on both newbuilds and retrofits,” says Timo Lamminen, Valmet’s product sales manager, marine scrubber sales, pulp and energy business line, Asia-Pacific. “This is our first delivery to the Japanese market, and we are very pleased that Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and Meimon Taiyo have trusted us to supply our innovative scrubber system.”

“Valmet is one of the world’s leading suppliers of marine emission control systems. As a one proof of this, we have been the first supplier to introduce the hybrid scrubber system to the market. We are continuously developing innovative products and solutions. These Meimon Taiyo ferries will be equipped with Valmet’s water treatment units offering the vessel owner the lowest operating expenses and the easiest use in the market,” says Anssi Mäkelä, senior manager, marine scrubber systems, pulp and energy business line, Valmet.

The delivery includes Valmet marine scrubber hybrid systems which can be operated both in closed and open loop mode. Both vessels will be equipped with two identical scrubber towers for each main engine and Valmet Ultra Filter CR water treatment unit. The scrubber solution includes Valmet’s automation system, Valmet DNA, to optimize the energy and emission efficiency.