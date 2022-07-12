Unifeeder chooses ZeroNorth for full suite of optimization services Written by Heather Ervin









Deal includes vessel, voyage, bunker, and emissions optimization solutions in partnership that underlines ZeroNorth’s foray into container segment.

Technology company ZeroNorth has today announced that it has signed a three-year deal with Unifeeder A/S, the leading logistics company with the largest feeder and shortsea network in Europe.

The deal will see Unifeeder implement the full suite of services included in ZeroNorth’s platform, as well as ClearLynx’s bunker solution, as part of the company’s ambitious decarbonization efforts and green agenda strategy.

The partnership with ZeroNorth will give Unifeeder’s fleet full transparency over voyage planning, access to industry-leading voyage optimization with integrated weather routing, as well as bunker, vessel, and emissions optimization recommendations to unlock fuel efficiencies, reduce carbon emissions, and improve earnings.

Ninety of Unifeeder’s vessels will adopt ZeroNorth’s technology, powering up decision-making and generating an immediate positive impact on their operations.

The partnership is the latest milestone in ZeroNorth’s continued expansion into the container market and comes as another example of the company’s aim to make a positive impact across the entire marine value chain.

Speaking on the announcement, Jesper Bo Hansen, Chief Revenue Office at ZeroNorth, said: “It is fantastic news that a forward-thinking industry leader such as Unifeeder has opted to use our full suite of optimisation solutions across their considerable fleet of container and shortsea vessels.

“In Unifeeder, we are gaining a partner that understands the urgency of the climate emergency and our mission to make global trade green, as well as the role that digital solutions can play to reduce the environmental impact of maritime operations whilst improving earnings. We are very much looking forward to working closely with the Unifeeder team to contribute positively to the organization’s strategic priorities and together pursue our shared vision of a decarbonized shipping industry.”

Martin Gaard Christiansen, Chief Commercial Officer at Unifeeder A/S, added: “We recognize that it is a key strategic priority to be able to connect vessel, voyage, and bunker processes to maximize our fuel efficiency and reduce our carbon emissions.

“Adopting digital technologies that will help us to advance our green agenda is a crucial step in our commitment to contribute to the reduction of emissions on a local and global scale. Our green agenda includes setting efficiency targets and limiting bunker consumption to reduce our overall emission levels by 50% per container by 2040; an ambitious goal that we will be able to achieve by optimising efficiency across our operations with the support of industry-leading advanced digital technologies.

“After extensive market research, we found that ZeroNorth is ahead of others with regards to their sustainability features, especially CII analytics. By offering all operations optimizations in one platform, on a global, 24/7 basis and with full transparency over voyage planning, ZeroNorth is the right partner to support the progress of our sustainable shipping strategy, help improve earnings, reduce emissions, and drive success for our company in the future.”